Helen G. Bricmont, passed unexpectedly and peacefully on Monday December 30, 2019. She was 88. The daughter of the late James and Ellen Marie Gernon, she was preceded by the death of her sister, Katherine; and her former husband, Robert J. Bricmont. She is survived by five children, Robert (Angela) Bricmont, Jr., Carol (the late James) Dingman, Elaine (John MacArthur), Daniel and Diane (Edward Kappeler) Bricmont; grandsons, Jason (Carrie) and Spencer Dingman and Ryan and Evan Bricmont; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Harper and Cameron Dingman, and many loving nieces and nephews. Helen was a beautiful woman, a kind, gracious and cheerful person. She could always find the good in others. She will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. Her final gift was the donation of her remains for study. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10 a.m., visitation 9 a.m. to Noon at SCHRADER FUNERAL HOME, 14960 Manchester Rd, Ballwin MO 63011. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Helen's name to Wild Bird Rehabilitation, 9624 Midland Boulevard, St Louis MO 63114 or www.wildbirdrehab.org. For more details, see Schrader.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
