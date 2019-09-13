|
|
EATON HELEN G. (SCHMIDT)
Age 92, of Ross Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Wife of the late Patrick J. Eaton; loving and devoted mother of Steve G. of Shaler Township and Patrick G. Eaton (Michael Raimondi) of North Port, FL, Patricia (Russ) Tovcimak of Sharon and the late Sharon Kabutka of Carnegie; also surviving are seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol Huffman of West Deer Township. Friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Highway, Ross Township, (412-364-4444), where services will be held on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Mt. Royal Cemetery, Shaler Township. Condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019