Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN EATON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN G. (SCHMIDT) EATON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN G. (SCHMIDT) EATON Obituary
EATON HELEN G. (SCHMIDT)

Age 92, of Ross Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Wife of the late Patrick J. Eaton; loving and devoted mother of Steve G. of Shaler Township and Patrick G. Eaton (Michael Raimondi) of North Port, FL, Patricia (Russ) Tovcimak of Sharon and the late Sharon Kabutka of Carnegie; also surviving are seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol Huffman of West Deer Township. Friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Highway, Ross Township, (412-364-4444), where services will be held on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Mt. Royal Cemetery, Shaler Township. Condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
Download Now