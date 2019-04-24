GOEBEL HELEN (CIKO)

Age 100, peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, surrounded by her family, longtime resident of Bethel Park. Wife of the late William N. Goebel; beloved mother of William M. (the late Kitty) Goebel and the late Richard R. Goebel; loving "Nunnie" of Susan (John) Wasek, Beth (Jim) Welsh, Billy Goebel, Joanie (Bill) Gawkins, Barb Goebel and Richie (Gwen) Goebel; adored "great-Nunnie" of Mackenzi, Samantha, Jack, Molly, Evan, Kaitlin, Michael, Christopher, Christian and Madison; longtime companion of Joe Carnovale. Nunnie was ecstatic when she heard she was going to be a "great-great-Nunnie" to twins in the Fall. She worked on the home front during WWII as a welder and in Clarks Teaberry Chewing Gum factory, all before going on to work at the American Thermoplastic Company. Nunnie enjoyed spending time with her family, playing on her pink Ipad, long drives and her extensive Facebook fan club. Nunnie's heartfelt wish for everyone that she met was that they live a long healthy life just like hers. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Thursday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anne Church at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to:

www.johnfslater.com