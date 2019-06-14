McELHINNY HELEN HABAY (CARNEY)

Age 95, of Evans City, formerly of Gibsonia, passed away Saturday evening in Elmcroft of Saxonburg. Born September 9, 1923 in West Deer Twp., she was one of twelve children of the late Charles and Cecelia Bobonich Habay. Helen was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church, Evans City which has now joined with St. Gregory Catholic Church, Zelienople. During WWII, she was employed as a welder at American Bridge in Ambridge, building LST ships. After raising her five children, she later worked as an assembler at Mine Safety Appliances Evans City location. She was well known as an excellent and creative cook and baker and she was an avid reader. Helen enjoyed watching and feeding birds at her home, and could identify them by their songs. She was a supporter of the American Civil Liberties Union and an informed voter who missed very few elections in her life. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. "Spike" McElhinny who she married May 25, 1974 and died December 2, 2016; one daughter, Alena Carney; one stepson, Paul McElhinny, Jr.; six brothers, Charles, Jr., George, Mike, Johnnie, Frank and Harry; three sisters, Mary Peruzzi, Julia McCoy and Nancy Bonnie. She is survived by four children, Eric (Diane) Carney of Cordova, TN, Michael (Donna) Carney of Elizabeth Twp., Karen Carney of Pittsburgh and Deborah Carney of Youngstown, OH; three stepchildren, Ann (Salvatore) Dino of Canonsburg, Joyce (Regis) Pascuzzi of Baden and Beth McElhinny of Evans City; eight grandchildren, Monica Carney of Cordova, TN, Luke (Traci) Berkopec of Gibsonia, Taylor (Patrick) Stewart of Washington, Allison (Brad) Allegre of Washington, Lydia Berkopec of Evans City, Hayley Dino Alexandria,VA, Bethany (Andrew) (Thibideau) Carney of Austin, TX and Patrick Pascuzzi of Baden; four great-grandchildren, Alexis Petronsky, Olivia and Jacob Berkopec and Parker Stewart; two brothers, Steve Habay of Fox Chapel and Joseph Habay of South Lyon, MI. The family wishes to thank the staff at Elmcroft, Grane Hospice and Right At Home for their kind and loving care. Family and friends of Helen McElhinny will be received on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the A. CARL KINSEY-RONALD N. VOLZ FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Main St., Evans City. Services will be held on Tuesday from the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Robert Titus officiating. If desired the family has suggested memorial donations be made to the Evans City Food Cupboard, 202 Van Buren St., Evans City, PA 16033. Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.