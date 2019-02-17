Home

POWERED BY

Services
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN KNAUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN I. KNAUS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HELEN I. KNAUS Obituary
KNAUS HELEN I.

Of Bethel Park, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, age 90, beloved wife of the late Edward Knaus; loving daughter of the late John and Amelia McDonald of Latrobe, PA; loving mother of Edward C. (Kathleen), James (the late Claudia), Charles (George Kohl), David (the late MaryAnn), Thomas (Sharon) and Robert; sister of Jack (Lorraine) McDonald and the late Katherine Demine and Robert McDonald; cherished grandmother of Christopher (Michelle), Brian (Shanon), Aaron, Jessica, Joseph, Christina, Jaclyn, Ashley and Noah; great-grandmother of Shannon Fox, Kassidy Knaus, Brynn Knaus; also survived by three step-granddaughters, Celene, Shelly and Debra; six step-great- grandchildren; and one step-great-grandson. Helen was retired from the Baptist Home in Castle Shannon. She was a devoted mother, very caring and kind and ready for a party at any given time. Helen will be greatly missed by her many friends and family. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a funeral service will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Baptist Home in Castle Shannon.


davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.