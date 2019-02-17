KNAUS HELEN I.

Of Bethel Park, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, age 90, beloved wife of the late Edward Knaus; loving daughter of the late John and Amelia McDonald of Latrobe, PA; loving mother of Edward C. (Kathleen), James (the late Claudia), Charles (George Kohl), David (the late MaryAnn), Thomas (Sharon) and Robert; sister of Jack (Lorraine) McDonald and the late Katherine Demine and Robert McDonald; cherished grandmother of Christopher (Michelle), Brian (Shanon), Aaron, Jessica, Joseph, Christina, Jaclyn, Ashley and Noah; great-grandmother of Shannon Fox, Kassidy Knaus, Brynn Knaus; also survived by three step-granddaughters, Celene, Shelly and Debra; six step-great- grandchildren; and one step-great-grandson. Helen was retired from the Baptist Home in Castle Shannon. She was a devoted mother, very caring and kind and ready for a party at any given time. Helen will be greatly missed by her many friends and family. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library, where a funeral service will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Baptist Home in Castle Shannon.

