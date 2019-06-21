MURRAY HELEN ISABELLE (KASPER)

Peacefully, on June 20, 2019, age 93, of North Versailles. Helen devoted wife of the late Daniel Murray and loving mother of Eileen Murray. Helen was preceded in passing by her parents, Stanley and Helen (Folta) Kasper and sisters, Regina (Dr. Albert) DeStefano and Dorothy (Walt) Lauterbach. In addition to her daughter, Helen is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, 412-824-4332, on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held at 7 p.m. Helen will be laid to rest in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies next to her husband, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, which coincides with their 70th wedding anniversary. Burial service will begin at 10 a.m. Everyone please meet at the cemetery. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences, and directions to the cemetery.