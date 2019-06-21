Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN ISABELLE (KASPER) MURRAY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HELEN ISABELLE (KASPER) MURRAY Obituary
MURRAY HELEN ISABELLE (KASPER)

Peacefully, on June 20, 2019, age 93, of North Versailles. Helen devoted wife of the late Daniel Murray and loving mother of Eileen Murray. Helen was preceded in passing by her parents, Stanley and Helen (Folta) Kasper and sisters, Regina (Dr. Albert) DeStefano and Dorothy (Walt) Lauterbach. In addition to her daughter, Helen is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, 412-824-4332, on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held at 7 p.m. Helen will be laid to rest in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies next to her husband, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, which coincides with their 70th wedding anniversary. Burial service will begin at 10 a.m. Everyone please meet at the cemetery. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences, and directions to the cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now