CORSETTI HELEN J. (POZNANSKI)

Age 96, of Moon Twp., formerly of Kennedy Twp., peacefully on Monday evening, March 25, 2019. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late Frank L. Corsetti; loving and devoted mother of Carol Anne Zeitler and Rosemary (Vincent) Corsetti-DeChellis; proud grandmother of Rebecca (Christian) Farrell, Sarah Zeitler, Mark (Melissa) Zeitler, Frank and Vincent DeChellis; adoring great-grandmother of August and Citizen Gallo, Ronan Farrell and Matthew Zeitler; sister of Melvin A. Price of CA and the late Carl Price. Helen was a proud Pittsburgher and member of the Greatest Generation. She treasured her family, friends and life as a wife, mother and homemaker. Many will miss her handwritten notes which often contained newspaper/ magazine articles with underlinings for emphasis. Family and friends are welcome for Visitation on Friday 2-7 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., Kennedy Twp., PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:30 a.m. in St. Malachy Church (where she was one of the original founders). Memorial contributions may be donated to Seton Hill University, Attn.: Corsetti-DeChellis Family Scholarship, Seton Hill Dr., Greensburg, PA 15601. Please view the family's online guestbook:

www.musmannofh.com