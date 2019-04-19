KOCIAN HELEN J.

Age 92, of Houston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born on August 1, 1926, in Canonsburg to Frank and Josephine Gruden Ferlich, who preceded her in death. On May 15, 1948, she married her beloved husband, Robert J. Kocian, who passed away on September 6, 2012. Helen was a lifetime member of the SNPJ. Her family was the center of her life. She was the ultimate homemaker and caretaker for her family and was especially devoted to her husband during his lifetime. She enjoyed being outdoors in her vegetable garden, often sharing her bounty with her friends and family. She also was a fabulous cook; nurturing and demonstrating love to her family by often making them delicious meals. Mrs. Kocian was the last member of her immediate family. Surviving are her devoted daughters, Linda Kocian of Houston, who resided with her, and Carey Lynn (Ric) Martell of Harrisburg; three granddaughters, Carey Anne Welsh, Erica Martell and Gina Gutshall; her great-grandchildren, Josephine and Abel; and two nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Ferlich. Helen's family and friends will deeply miss and fondly cherish their memories of her. Friends are welcome from 12-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in SALANDRA FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Joseph P. Salandra, LFD owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where a funeral service will be held Monday, April 22, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. with Darla A. Tripoli, LFD, Certified Celebrant officiating. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville. Memorial contributions are suggested to - Greater PA Chapter, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To leave or view condolences, please visit www.salandrafunerals.com.