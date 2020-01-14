|
|
SAVAGE HELEN J. (KOVALSKY)
Age 99, formerly of Sheraden, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stephen R. Savage; loving mother of Arlene Klasterka (Thomas) and Edward Savage; grandmother of Heather Makowski (Joe) and Hilarie Ondesko (Joe) and Natalie Hnat (Jon); great-grandmother of Madison Makowski, Owen and Greyson Ondesko, Jack Hnat. Family and friends will be received on THURSDAY from 9:30 until the time of the blessing service at 10:30 a.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden. Burial in St. Mark's Cemetery, Kennedy Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Passavant Retirement Community, 105 Burgess Drive, Zelienople, PA 16063. www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020