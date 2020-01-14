Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home
2944 Chartiers Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
412-331-5192
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN SAVAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN J. (KOVALSKY) SAVAGE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN J. (KOVALSKY) SAVAGE Obituary
SAVAGE HELEN J. (KOVALSKY)

Age 99, formerly of Sheraden, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stephen R. Savage; loving mother of Arlene Klasterka (Thomas) and Edward Savage; grandmother of Heather Makowski (Joe) and Hilarie Ondesko (Joe) and Natalie Hnat (Jon); great-grandmother of Madison Makowski, Owen and Greyson Ondesko, Jack Hnat. Family and friends will be received on THURSDAY from 9:30 until the time of the blessing service at 10:30 a.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden. Burial in St. Mark's Cemetery, Kennedy Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Passavant Retirement Community, 105 Burgess Drive, Zelienople, PA 16063. www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -