Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warco-Falvo Funeral Home
336 Wilson Ave
Washington, PA 15301
724-225-1500
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc.
Wilson at East Katherine avenues
Washington, PA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc.
Wilson at East Katherine avenues
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Gardens
McMurray, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN GILLESPIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN JANE GILLESPIE


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN JANE GILLESPIE Obituary
GILLESPIE HELEN JANE

Age 89, of Washington died Friday, August 9, 2019 at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. She was born June 10, 1930 in Washington, PA the daughter of the late Orley R. and Margaret U. Mitchell White. Mrs. Gillespie was a 1949 graduate of Trinity High School and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church. She worked at Hazel Atlas in her younger years but later became a homemaker after getting married and starting a family.  Mrs. Gillespie enjoyed traveling and shopping.  Most of all, she loved taking care of and spending time with her family.  Her family meant everything to her and she cherished the times spent with her children and grandchildren.  She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her. On October 2, 1954 she married John J. Gillespie who died October 3, 1985. Surviving are two sons, John L. (Kathy) Gillespie and Charles F. (Carol) Gillespie; two daughters, Deborah (John) Brewer and Sheila G. (Ronald) Roth; a brother, Donald (Betty Jean) White; a sister, Evelyn Henney; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Gillespie was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack and Glen White and Richard White who died in infancy and by two sisters, Nelrose Terry and Mary Ann Paul. Friends will be received on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the WARCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wilson at East Katherine Ave., Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director.  Additional visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the funeral home 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.  A blessing and committal service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.  Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh at www.chp.edu/about/donate or at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh c/o PNC Bank PO Box 535240 Pittsburgh PA 15253.  Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now