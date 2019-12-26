Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
HELEN K. (ZAJDEL) SCHUBERT

SCHUBERT HELEN K. (ZAJDEL)

Passed peacefully at age 101, on Sunday, December 22, 2019, of Baldwin Borough. Wife of the late Andrew S. Schubert. Mother of Thomas A. Schubert. Grandmother of Ryan and Carrie. Former mother-in-law of Lauren Schubert. Sister of the late John (Marcella) and Stanley (Eileen Zaidel). She loved to play cards, complete crossword puzzles and word searches, and play with her dog friends (Sophie and Angel). Thank you to Oakleaf Personal Care, Joe and Donna Secen, relatives in Poland, and other friends who helped fulfill her final years. Visitations Thursday 6-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Friday at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m. www.BoronFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019
