Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN WORTHINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN K. (KUZNAR) WORTHINGTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN K. (KUZNAR) WORTHINGTON Obituary
WORTHINGTON HELEN K. (KUZNAR)

Of Monroeville, age 99, on Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James C. Worthington, Jr.; loving mother of James C. (Gloria) Worthington III and Barry (Barbara) Worthington; cherished grandmother of James Worthington, Jessica Worthington, Bethany "Betty" (Matt) Brockway and Evan (Kerri) Worthington; great-grandmother of Ruby June Brockway and Weston Thomas Worthington. Preceded in death by sisters, Stella (Wally) Indyke and Isabell (Paul) Harnagy; and brother, Eugene Kuznar. Friends welcome Monday 4-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -