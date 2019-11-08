|
|
WORTHINGTON HELEN K. (KUZNAR)
Of Monroeville, age 99, on Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James C. Worthington, Jr.; loving mother of James C. (Gloria) Worthington III and Barry (Barbara) Worthington; cherished grandmother of James Worthington, Jessica Worthington, Bethany "Betty" (Matt) Brockway and Evan (Kerri) Worthington; great-grandmother of Ruby June Brockway and Weston Thomas Worthington. Preceded in death by sisters, Stella (Wally) Indyke and Isabell (Paul) Harnagy; and brother, Eugene Kuznar. Friends welcome Monday 4-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019