ERBRECHT HELEN KATHERINE

Age 93, of Canonsburg, PA passed away on March 1, 2020. Born on August 29, 1926 in Cecil, PA she was the daughter of the late Adam and Catherine Kaufman. Beloved wife of the late Norman L. Erbrecht, Sr. for 70 years; loving mother of Norman L. (Elizabeth) Erbrecht Jr. and Thomas H. (Kimberly) Erbrecht; cherished grandmother of Adam W. (Julianne) Erbrecht, Chad A. (Andrea) Erbrecht, Zachary A. (Elizabeth) Erbrecht, Renee M. (Jeff) Gunther, Sarah C. Erbrecht; great-grandmother of Andrew David, Elise Catherine, Clara Isabelle, Ciera Grace, Caleb August, Lily Marie, Evelyn Frances, Gabriel Alexander Aaron, Abigail Jane, Levi Norman, Jeremy Joseph, Michael Thomas; dear sister of the late Harold, Lloyd, Floyd, Arthur, Eleanor, and Herbert; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Helen loved quilting, gardening and bird watching. Family and friends are welcome on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 3197 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will follow at Melrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.