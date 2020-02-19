|
|
ELDER HELEN L. (RICE)
On Saturday, February 13, 2019 Helen L. (Rice) Elder, 85, of N. Versailles (Crestas Terrace), PA. Mother of Carolyn Webb, Jerome, Kimberly, and Raymond Elder; sister of Carrie L. Hampton, Martha Dees, Charlotte Thomas and Marie Doris Dukes. Also survived by seven grandchildren, one great-grandson, a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. on February 20, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 245 Third Ave., Rankin, PA where the funeral service will be held Friday, 11:00 a.m. on February 21, 2020. Interment Restland Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020