Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
245 Third Ave.
Rankin, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
245 Third Ave.
Rankin, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN ELDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN L. (RICE) ELDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN L. (RICE) ELDER Obituary
ELDER HELEN L. (RICE)

On Saturday, February 13, 2019 Helen L. (Rice) Elder, 85, of N. Versailles (Crestas Terrace), PA. Mother of Carolyn Webb, Jerome, Kimberly, and Raymond Elder; sister of Carrie L. Hampton, Martha Dees, Charlotte Thomas and Marie Doris Dukes. Also survived by seven grandchildren, one great-grandson, a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. on February 20, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 245 Third Ave., Rankin, PA where the funeral service will be held Friday, 11:00 a.m. on February 21, 2020. Interment Restland Memorial Park. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now