Age 90, a resident of Redstone Highlands, Greensburg, died Monday, July 15, 2019. She was born May 16, 1929 in Manor, the daughter of the late Earl and Elizabeth Baughman. She was a member of the Trinity Tower Church in Penn Hills and was known as a people person that enjoyed a good conversation. She worked for several years as a bank teller at a bank in Squirrel Hill and then devoted her life to her family and volunteering at the local library. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. "Dick" Hauser; daughter, Beth Recktenwald; and brother, Harold Baughman. She is survived by her brother, Ronald (Dorothy) Baughman; and dear friends, Rick, Janet, Trevor and Devon Recktenwald. At the family's request there will be no viewing. A private graveside service will be held at Brush Creek Cemetery. Arrangements handled by the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main Street, Irwin, 724-863-1200. Memorial contributions can be made to either the Animal Friends of Westmoreland County at www.animalfriendswestmoreland.org or the Manor Library at 44 Main Street, #500, Manor, PA 15665. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.