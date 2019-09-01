Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
HELEN KANE
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
HELEN L. KANE


1922 - 2019
HELEN L. KANE Obituary
KANE HELEN L.

Age 97, of Baldwin, on Friday, August 30, 2019. Daughter of the late John and Matilda (Klinzink) Kane; sister of the late Evelyn (Howard) McPeak; aunt of James (Bonnie) McPeak; great-aunt of Ryan and Bethany McPeak; passed away with her dear friend, Diane Smith of 41 years, by her side. She was a member of the St. Francis Alumni Association since 1947 after her graduation. A special thank you to the nursing staff and aides at ManorCare Whitehall. Donations may be made to ManorCare Whitehall, 505 Weyman Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
