|
|
McCREADY HELEN L.
Age 96, of Jeannette, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her daughter's home. She is survived by two daughters, Virginia Mignogna (William) of Pitcairn and Helen Malinoski of Jeannette; five grandchildren, Terri Clemmens (Blaine), Susan Evangelist (Mike), Denise Urie (Randy), Kelly Poholsky (Mike) and Ed Malinoski (Shannon); 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Virginia Gavatorta; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 504 Cowan Ave., Jeannette. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online condolences visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 6, 2019