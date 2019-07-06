Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
504 Cowan Ave.
Jeannette, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN McCREADY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN L. McCREADY


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN L. McCREADY Obituary
McCREADY HELEN L.

Age 96, of Jeannette, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her daughter's home. She is survived by two daughters, Virginia Mignogna (William) of Pitcairn and Helen Malinoski of Jeannette; five grandchildren, Terri Clemmens (Blaine), Susan Evangelist (Mike), Denise Urie (Randy), Kelly Poholsky (Mike) and Ed Malinoski (Shannon); 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Virginia Gavatorta; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 504 Cowan Ave., Jeannette. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online condolences visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now