OWENS HELEN L. (NILLES)

Age 86, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, of Brentwood. Wife of the late Roger L. Owens; mother of Christopher of Japan and Steven and Sean, both of Pittsburgh; sister of John J. Nilles of Gettysburg. Helen was a lifelong Educator with a Master's Degree in Special Education. She was active in her community in many areas including the Civil Air Patrol, Brentwood EMS, Brentwood Library, Brentwood Historical Society, Brentwood Crafters, the Women of Seton, and the genealogy community. Helen was Catholic; her favorite Saint was Saint Jude. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Brentwood Library, Civil Air Patrol, or Brentwood Historical Society. Please send condolences to:

