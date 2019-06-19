LaCAVA HELEN (BERESKY)

Passed away peacefully after an extended illness at her home on Monday, June 17, 2019. Born May 19, 1926 in Russellton, PA, she graduated from Springdale High School and attended the Gibbs Secretarial School in Pittsburgh. Helen worked for many prominent attorneys before entering the work force at the Pennsylvania Department of State as a legal secretary. After retirement she was a volunteer at St. Margaret's Hospital working in the pharmacy department for many years. She was married to Louis "Lindy" LaCava for forty years prior to his death in 1996. Surviving are many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, the late John Beresky, Andrew Beresky, Margaret Thomas, Anne Beresky, Katherine Addessi and Susan Marie Tenace. Visitation on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Blawnox, PA 15238, where family and friends will gather at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 21, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Edward Church/ St. Pio Parish at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Mount Royal Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Pio Parish, 450 Walnut Street, Blawnox, PA 15238. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.