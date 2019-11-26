|
LAZARUS HELEN (KLEIN)
Age 94, on Monday, November 25, 2019, devoted wife and best friend of her husband of 42 years Darrell "Buddy" Lazarus, who died in 2017. Loving mother of Dr. Cathy (Dr. Thomas) Tyma and Dr. Patti Soffer (Bob Cannon), and stepmother to Lynn Lazarus Shapiro. Proud grandmother of Meredith Tyma (David) Stevenson, Alexander Tyma, and Ryan Shapiro. She was the youngest daughter of the late Saul and Matilda Klein, also predeceased by her sisters, Rosella (late Albert) Bernstein and Evelyn (late Norman) Applbaum, and her brothers-in-law, Arnold (late Belle) Lazarus and Norman (late Sivia) Lazarus. She attended the University of Pittsburgh and was a successful licensed real estate agent for U.S. Realty. She had a passion for the arts, took dancing lessons from Gene Kelly, sang on Saturday morning radio shows as a child, was a mezzo soprano as a teenager appearing as Hansel in a Carnegie Music Hall Production of Hansel and Gretel, and actively performed in a singing duo at local events while raising her children. She was a woman of great beauty inside and out, who was always so kind to all of those around her. She will be greatly missed and remembered with love by her family, friends, and caregivers. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Visitation one half hour prior to services (9 - 9:30 a.m.). Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. Her family suggests memorial contributions to the Yeshiva Schools of Pittsburgh or a , and to perform an act of kindness in Helen's name. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019