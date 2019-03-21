Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 96, of Green Tree, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, peacefully at home. Loving wife of the late William Julius Colditz; daughter of the late Wentzel and Agnes (Simm) Kline; dear mother of Dennis (Marilyn) Colditz, Carol Colditz, Jeanine (Rob) Devine, William (Lydia) Colditz, and Kenneth (Donna) Colditz; grandmother of Jessica and David Colditz, Jason (Sarah) Colditz, Jennifer (Anthony) Dienno, and Sarah and Andrew Colditz; great-grandmother to Adlyn Colditz. Friends welcome Saturday 6-8 p.m. and Sunday 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd. Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Monday in S.S. Simon and Jude Church. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
