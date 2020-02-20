|
|
McNALLY HELEN LUCINDA
Age, 91, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020. Daughter of the late Joseph P. and Gladys (McConnell) McNally. Also, predeceased by sisters, Margaret (Malie) and Patricia (Fink). Survived by sister, Mary Jean Dickman (David) and brother, Joseph J. McNally (Diane) and many nieces and nephews. Helen was a 1946 graduate of St. Paul's Cathedral High School. Helen went on to graduate from Miss Connolly's Business School and after passing her exam, she became a Certified Professional Secretary. Helen was the President of The Highland Chapter of the National Secretaries Association and was named the Pennsylvania Secretary of the Year in 1979. Helen was the secretary for the President of The Stanford Harris Lumber Co. for 21 years. She was also the Office Manager for Industrial Specialties Co. for 20 years. Helen finished her secretarial career by opening her own company, H & L Industrial Supply Company, until she sold it in 2005. Helen was a very spiritual, compassionate and generous person, sharing her business knowledge and her material and financial help lovingly. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Vincentian Marian Manor, 2695 Winchester Drive, Pittsburgh, PA., 15220. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, 15216, (412) 531-4000. Family and friends will be received at funeral home, Thursday, February 20, 2020, 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian burial at St. Simon and Jude Church, 1607 Greentree Road, 15220, 10 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020