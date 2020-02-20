Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Simon and Jude Church
1607 Greentree Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN McNALLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN LUCINDA McNALLY

Add a Memory
HELEN LUCINDA McNALLY Obituary
McNALLY HELEN LUCINDA

Age, 91, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020. Daughter of the late Joseph P. and Gladys (McConnell) McNally. Also, predeceased by sisters, Margaret (Malie) and Patricia (Fink). Survived by sister, Mary Jean Dickman (David) and brother, Joseph J. McNally (Diane) and many nieces and nephews. Helen was a 1946 graduate of St. Paul's Cathedral High School. Helen went on to graduate from Miss Connolly's Business School and after passing her exam, she became a Certified Professional Secretary. Helen was the President of The Highland Chapter of the National Secretaries Association and was named the Pennsylvania Secretary of the Year in 1979. Helen was the secretary for the President of The Stanford Harris Lumber Co. for 21 years. She was also the Office Manager for Industrial Specialties Co. for 20 years. Helen finished her secretarial career by opening her own company, H & L Industrial Supply Company, until she sold it in 2005. Helen was a very spiritual, compassionate and generous person, sharing her business knowledge and her material and financial help lovingly. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Vincentian Marian Manor, 2695 Winchester Drive, Pittsburgh, PA., 15220. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, 15216, (412) 531-4000. Family and friends will be received at funeral home, Thursday, February 20, 2020, 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian burial at St. Simon and Jude Church, 1607 Greentree Road, 15220, 10 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Download Now