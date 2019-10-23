|
REID HELEN "PAT" LUETTA (SLOCUM)
Helen "Pat" Luetta (Slocum) Reid, wife of James R. Reid, passed away peacefully on the evening of Friday, October 18, 2019, following a progressive struggle with Alzheimer 's disease. Pat was born February 19, 1937, in Kahletown, PA, in the sunroom of her Grandmother Jackson's home. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Violet "Vi" Slocum of Leeper, PA. Pat attended Farmington High School, graduating in 1955, and continued her education at the Presbyterian School of Nursing, graduating in 1959. She was a successful registered nurse and nursing supervisor retiring from Suburban General Hospital. On December 21, 1957, she married James Reid in Scotch Hill, PA. In 1961, they moved to their forever home in Ohio Township where they raised three children. Pat was the loving mother of Stephen J. Reid (Debra) of Adrian, PA, Sharon M. Spangler (John) of Farmersville, Texas, and Joyce A. Reid DeVol of Kimberton, PA. Pat was an active member of the Mt. Nebo United Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir, led the Youth Group and enjoyed numerous other activities. During her active years and in retirement she loved farm life; raising chickens and turkeys, collecting and distributing eggs and growing both vegetables and flowers, which she loved to share with family and friends. She lived to support and encourage all of the activities of her children and grandchildren. In addition to her devoted husband and children, Pat is survived by seven grandchildren, Emily Cosnoti, Reid Spangler, Kimberly Reid, Rose Spangler, Christian DeVol, Olivia DeVol, Molly Spangler; and her brother, Thomas Slocum. She was preceded in death by Roy and Vi Slocum; brothers, David and Fred Slocum; and in-laws, James and Willa Reid. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Highway, North Hills. Additional visitation Saturday 10:00 a.m. until time of Service at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Nebo Presbyterian Church, 1828 Roosevelt Rd., Sewickley, PA 15143. Officiating will be the Rev. Rebecca DePoe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat's name to either the Mount Nebo United Presbyterian Church or Good Samaritan Hospice.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019