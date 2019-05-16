|
BEECH HELEN M. (CERVANYAK)
Of Forest Hills, age 94, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Loving mother of William Beech, of New Kensington, Craig (Kristie) Beech, of Turtle Creek, and the late James (surviving spouse, Patty) Beech, of New Kensington; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; sister of Evelyn DiFiore and Jean Birkos. Preceded in death by brother, George Cervanyak; and sisters, Delores Fitzgerald and Erma Dela Court. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Helen on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Maurice Church . Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Arrangements by PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave., at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 16, 2019