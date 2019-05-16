Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Maurice Church
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN BEECH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN M. (CERVANYAK) BEECH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HELEN M. (CERVANYAK) BEECH Obituary
BEECH HELEN M. (CERVANYAK)

Of Forest Hills, age 94, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Loving mother of William Beech, of New Kensington, Craig (Kristie) Beech, of Turtle Creek, and the late James (surviving spouse, Patty) Beech, of New Kensington; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; sister of Evelyn DiFiore and Jean Birkos. Preceded in death by brother, George Cervanyak; and sisters, Delores Fitzgerald and Erma Dela Court. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Helen on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Maurice Church . Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Arrangements by PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave., at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now