Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN CAMBEST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN M. (MAHONEY) CAMBEST

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HELEN M. (MAHONEY) CAMBEST Obituary
CAMBEST HELEN M. (MAHONEY)

Age 93, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 of Brentwood, was joyfully reunited with her late husband, Michael A. Cambest; mother of Mitzie Biertempfel and Michelle A. (Ron) Busch; grandmother of Krystal, Nikki and Tim (Brittany); great-grandmother of Anastazia and Madeline; preceded in death by 11 siblings. Visitations Monday 2-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers Tuesday at 9:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimers Foundation. www.BoronFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now