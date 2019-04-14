|
|
CAMBEST HELEN M. (MAHONEY)
Age 93, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 of Brentwood, was joyfully reunited with her late husband, Michael A. Cambest; mother of Mitzie Biertempfel and Michelle A. (Ron) Busch; grandmother of Krystal, Nikki and Tim (Brittany); great-grandmother of Anastazia and Madeline; preceded in death by 11 siblings. Visitations Monday 2-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers Tuesday at 9:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimers Foundation. www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019