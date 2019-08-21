|
|
DAVIDSON HELEN M. (CARR)
Age 93, of South Fayette, on August 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Davisdon of 34 years; loving mother of Patricia (the late Mark) Charlier, Robert (Melinda) Davidson and David Davidson; mother-in-law of the late Teresa Davidson; cherished grandmother of Joshua, Bryan, Morgan, Charles and Sarah and great-grandmother of Ben and Josephine; also several nieces and nephews. Helen worked in the Occupational Therapy Unit at Mayview State Hospital, she was a member of the SNPJ and the Oasis Club; where she traveled and performed at the City Theater. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at NOON at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Merakey Allegheny Valley Schools. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019