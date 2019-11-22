|
DISKEVICH HELEN M. (GRABOWSKI)
Formerly of East Pittsburgh and Forest Hills, age 97, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George S. Diskevich for 38 years; loving and precious mother of Carol (Ross) Nese; special aunt of Dr. Dennis (Nancy) Krivinko and their children, Lauren, Dr. Joshua and Kendal Krivinko, and many other nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her brother, Walter (late Angela) Grabowski; and her sister, Regina (late Michael) Krivinko. There will not be a visitation. Friends are welcome to share in Mass of Christian Burial for Helen in St. Maurice Church, 2001 Ardmore Boulevard, Forest Hills, PA 15221 on Saturday at 11 a.m. Helen will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: Friedrich's Ataxia Research Alliance, (F.A.R.A.), 533 West Uwchlon Ave., Downingtown, PA 19335 or www.curefa.org.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019