DITILLO HELEN M. (SAUS)

Of West Mifflin, on February 13, 2019, age 91. Daughter of the late Joseph and Jessie (Hatti) Saus; beloved wife of 61 years of the late Michael F. Ditillo; mother of Theresa (Bernie) Florian, Kathleen (Michael) Michalski, Phyllis (Grant) Newmyer, Pamela (Terry) Fetterman and Michael (Colleen Myers) Ditillo; preceded in death by her four brothers and three sisters; she is also survived by her nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Helen was an active member of the Marion Guild and the choir at Resurrection Church as well as a member of the Women's Auxiliary Guild for Homeville Volunteer Fire Company #1. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, 10 a.m. at Resurrection Church, West Mifflin.

