|
|
GILES HELEN M.
On Thursday, November 28, 2019 of South Side. Wife of the late Wilfred S. Giles. Mother of Elaine (John) Hemmes and the late Deborah M. Soliday. Grandmother of Amy Kepple. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of Mercy Catholic Church, 202 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019