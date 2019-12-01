Home

J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-431-0867
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Mercy Catholic Church
202 Stanwix Street
Pittsburgh, PA
HELEN M. GILES

HELEN M. GILES Obituary
GILES HELEN M.

On Thursday, November 28, 2019 of South Side.  Wife of the late Wilfred S. Giles.  Mother of Elaine (John) Hemmes and the late Deborah M. Soliday.  Grandmother of Amy Kepple.  Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral Prayer on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of Mercy Catholic Church, 202 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA at 10:00 a.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
