Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
a Blessing Service
HELEN M. (PIRAINO) GORZOCH

HELEN M. (PIRAINO) GORZOCH Obituary
GORZOCH HELEN M. (PIRAINO)

Age 96, of Brookline, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony B. Gorzoch; loving mother of Francis (Skip) Gorzoch; dear sister of the late Carl, Albert and Fred Piraino; also survived by special friend, Tom DeWorken. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome Thursday, 4-8 p.m., at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000 where a Blessing Service will be celebrated Friday at 10:30 a.m. Interment, Jefferson Memorial Park. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
