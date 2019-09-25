|
GORZOCH HELEN M. (PIRAINO)
Age 96, of Brookline, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony B. Gorzoch; loving mother of Francis (Skip) Gorzoch; dear sister of the late Carl, Albert and Fred Piraino; also survived by special friend, Tom DeWorken. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome Thursday, 4-8 p.m., at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000 where a Blessing Service will be celebrated Friday at 10:30 a.m. Interment, Jefferson Memorial Park. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019