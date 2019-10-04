|
KIELER HELEN M. (FYDEREK)
Age 97, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Chester Kieler; devoted mother of Mark (Mary) Kieler; daughter of the late Karol and Anna Fyderek; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends welcome Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. FREYVOGEL-SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park (Opposite of Macy's, South Hills Village). Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019