Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church
Green Tree, PA
View Map
Resources
HELEN M. KUCHUK

HELEN M. KUCHUK Obituary
KUCHUK HELEN M.

Peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Helen M., age 91, of Westwood. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of Andrea (Dan) Jeffreys, Marian (Larry) Phillips and Joseph (Diane) Kuchuk; also seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; sister of Barbara (Bob) Scarnati; and sister-in-law of Marion Pawlak. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, Green Tree on Monday at 10 a.m. If desired, memorials may be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110.


www.hershberger-stoverfh.co

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019
