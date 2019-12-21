|
KUCHUK HELEN M.
Peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Helen M., age 91, of Westwood. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of Andrea (Dan) Jeffreys, Marian (Larry) Phillips and Joseph (Diane) Kuchuk; also seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; sister of Barbara (Bob) Scarnati; and sister-in-law of Marion Pawlak. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, Green Tree on Monday at 10 a.m. If desired, memorials may be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019