McNABB HELEN M. (MORTELL)

Age 96, in Fort Myers, FL, formerly of McKees Rocks, peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Wife of the late George; also preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Katherine (Foley) Mortell; beloved mother of George (Barb) McNabb of Orange Park, FL, Kathleen (Raymond) Bayer of Fort Myers, FL, and Phillip (Carol) McNabb of Mars, PA; also survived by five grandchildren, Steven Bayer, Kelly Healea, George, Dennis, and Mandy McNabb; six great-grandchildren, Cohen, Carsyn, and Logan McNabb, Taylor and Madison Bayer, and Elowen Healea; sister of the late Mary Cook, Margaret Barker, Kate, Kathleen, and James Mortell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Helen was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales, a former WWII Navy veteran, and a longtime former employee of the Pittsburgh Board of Education. She will be sadly missed by her family, and all who knew her. Visitation FRIDAY ONLY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton 15205. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10 a.m. in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish, 115 Berry St., Pgh. 15205. www.schepnermcdermott.com.