Age 96, in Fort Myers, FL, formerly of McKees Rocks, peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Wife of the late George; also preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Katherine (Foley) Mortell; beloved mother of George (Barb) McNabb of Orange Park, FL, Kathleen (Raymond) Bayer of Fort Myers, FL, and Phillip (Carol) McNabb of Mars, PA; also survived by five grandchildren, Steven Bayer, Kelly Healea, George, Dennis, and Mandy McNabb; six great-grandchildren, Cohen, Carsyn, and Logan McNabb, Taylor and Madison Bayer, and Elowen Healea; sister of the late Mary Cook, Margaret Barker, Kate, Kathleen, and James Mortell; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Helen was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales, a former WWII Navy veteran, and a longtime former employee of the Pittsburgh Board of Education. She will be sadly missed by her family, and all who knew her. Visitation FRIDAY ONLY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton 15205. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10 a.m. in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish, 115 Berry St., Pgh. 15205. www.schepnermcdermott.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
