SALERNO HELEN M. (ACRI)
At age 96, "Mammaw" passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019. The cornerstone of her family, Mammaw always put the needs of others before her own. Her homes on 8th Street and South Canal Street in Sharpsburg were cherished, not only for her Sunday dinners and warm holiday celebrations, but for the enthusiasm and undeniable love she had for others. She was incredibly proud of her family and they, in turn, sought her counsel, cooking, and care at every turn. Beloved wife of the late Albert S. Salerno; loving mother of Thomas M. (Kathy) Salerno and Gregory (Arleen) Salerno; cherished grandmother of Mitchell (Alexis) Salerno, Kim (Jay) Thomas, Matthew (Patty) Salerno, Scott (Lauren) Salerno and Christa Salerno; also 11 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Oliver Acri, Sue Susi and Carmella Costanzo. No Visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Christian Funeral Mass at St. Juan Diego Parish, in Madonna of Jerusalem Church, Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited to the Pittsburgh Field Club for a luncheon celebrating this magnificent woman following the Mass. Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019