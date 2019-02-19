STANISZEWSKI HELEN M. (MARICIC)

Age 98, 3 months shy of turning 99 of Lawrenceville, on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter A. Staniszewski; loving mother of Helene Staniszewski, Walter G. (Joyce) Staniszewski, Verna (Gerald) Smulski, George Staniszewski and Jon (Elaine) Staniszewski; devoted "Grams" of Jessica (Shawn) Shannon, Walter A. "Duke" Staniszewski, Amy Smulski, Andrew (Shivani) Smulski, Anthony (Megan) Smulski, Luke, Bridget, Margo and Bruno Staniszewski; "Great-Grams" of Ty and Dante Perrin, Bella Staniszewski, Owen, Cameron and Andrew John "AJ" Smulski, II; daughter of the late George and Dora Maricic; sister of the late Katherine Veresh, Barbara Stayduhar and Anne Mackiewicz; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. Helen was a lifetime member of the Croatian Fraternal Union of America, Lodge #1. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, February 21, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Thursday, February 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony School Programs, Charitable Foundation, Administrative Office, Donations, 2000 Corporate Drive, Suite 580, Wexford, PA 15090.