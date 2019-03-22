Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
HELEN MARGARET (GULICH) KENNEDY

HELEN MARGARET (GULICH) KENNEDY Obituary
KENNEDY HELEN MARGARET (GULICH)

Of Munhall, formerly of West Mifflin, on March 20, 2019, age 92.  Daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Sakina) Gulich; beloved wife of 48 years of the late Robert J. Kennedy; mother of Robert, Jr. (Frances Chew) of Plum Boro, Michael (Marian) of Pittsburgh, Thomas (Maryellen) of Buffalo, Edward (Dena) of Chicago and the late Kevin (wife, Darlene survives) Kennedy; sister of Robert (Karin) of Sebastian, FL, William of Irwin and the late Frank and John Gulich; grandmother of Shao, Michael, Thomas Jr., Daniel, Jonathan and Matthew; great-grandmother of Dakota.  Helen was a "Rosie the Riveter" for the war effort during WWII and she was also a former employee of HJ Heinz Company. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  A Funeral Mass will be Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Church, Hays.


www.swgfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
