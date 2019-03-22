KENNEDY HELEN MARGARET (GULICH)

Of Munhall, formerly of West Mifflin, on March 20, 2019, age 92. Daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Sakina) Gulich; beloved wife of 48 years of the late Robert J. Kennedy; mother of Robert, Jr. (Frances Chew) of Plum Boro, Michael (Marian) of Pittsburgh, Thomas (Maryellen) of Buffalo, Edward (Dena) of Chicago and the late Kevin (wife, Darlene survives) Kennedy; sister of Robert (Karin) of Sebastian, FL, William of Irwin and the late Frank and John Gulich; grandmother of Shao, Michael, Thomas Jr., Daniel, Jonathan and Matthew; great-grandmother of Dakota. Helen was a "Rosie the Riveter" for the war effort during WWII and she was also a former employee of HJ Heinz Company. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Church, Hays.

www.swgfuneralhome.com