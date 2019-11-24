|
|
GAMBRIDGE HELEN MARIE PARKINSON
Age 95, on Friday, November 22, 2019, of Whitehall. Wife of the late William H. Gambridge of 67 years; mother of David and Patti Gambridge of Bethel Park and Donald Gambridge of Ohio Township; grandmother of DJ (Sarah) Gambridge and Kelly (Brian) Holloway; daughter of the late E. Odell and Mabel Parkinson; sister of the late Donald Parkinson; great-grandmother of Gemma, Grant and Luke. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday in Whitehall United Presbyterian Church at 11:00 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. If desired, family suggests contributions to Whitehall United Presbyterian Church, 4935 East Willock Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 or the - Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019