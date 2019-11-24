Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Whitehall United Presbyterian Church
Age 95, on Friday, November 22, 2019, of Whitehall. Wife of the late William H. Gambridge of 67 years; mother of David and Patti Gambridge of Bethel Park and Donald Gambridge of Ohio Township; grandmother of DJ (Sarah) Gambridge and Kelly (Brian) Holloway; daughter of the late E. Odell and Mabel Parkinson; sister of the late Donald Parkinson; great-grandmother of Gemma, Grant and Luke.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 5-8 p.m.  Funeral services will be held on Monday in Whitehall United Presbyterian Church at 11:00 a.m.  Everyone please meet at church.  If desired, family suggests contributions to Whitehall United Presbyterian Church, 4935 East Willock Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 or the - Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
