REAGAN HELEN MARIE

Age 67 of McKeesport, formerly of Duquesne, on February 23, 2019. She was a daughter of the late David and Beatrice (Connolly) Murphy; she was a certified nursing assistant and a member of Christ the Light of the World Parish. Mother of Becky (Ryan) Alexa and Rob (Rachel) Reagan; also six grandchildren; sister of Mary Ann Seth of Clarion, PA, Rita (John) Zupan of Dravosburg and the late Patrick Murphy; also survived by her caregiver and niece, Patience Thomas. There will be no visitation. Private Burial will be at Holy Name Cemetery, West Mifflin. Special thank you to the staff at Riverside Nursing Center for providing excellent care for the past five years. Arrangements by MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne, PA 412-466-3300.