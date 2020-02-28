|
|
STEIMER HELEN MARIE (SAPPIE)
Age 90, of Monroeville, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Steimer; loving mother of Margie Stickley (Toby), Paul Steimer (Pamela), Joan D'Aurora (David), John Steimer, Mark Steimer (Julie) and the late Thomas James Steimer and Verne Steimer (surviving spouse, Kathi); adored grandmother to 21 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; sister of Elenore Bosco and the late Clair Beyers. Helen was a member of the Ladies of Charity at North American Martyrs Church, and enjoyed playing cards with her Bridge Club, and was a Pittsburgh Penguins Hockey fan. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and a friend to many. Friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at North American Martyrs Church. Entombment following in Good Shepherd Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020