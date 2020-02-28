Home

Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at North American Martyrs Church
HELEN MARIE (SAPPIE) STEIMER

HELEN MARIE (SAPPIE) STEIMER Obituary
STEIMER HELEN MARIE (SAPPIE)

Age 90, of Monroeville, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Steimer; loving mother of Margie Stickley (Toby), Paul Steimer (Pamela), Joan D'Aurora (David), John Steimer, Mark Steimer (Julie) and the late Thomas James Steimer and Verne Steimer (surviving spouse, Kathi); adored grandmother to 21 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; sister of Elenore Bosco and the late Clair Beyers. Helen was a member of the Ladies of Charity at North American Martyrs Church, and enjoyed playing cards with her Bridge Club, and was a Pittsburgh Penguins Hockey fan. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and a friend to many. Friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at North American Martyrs Church. Entombment following in Good Shepherd Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
