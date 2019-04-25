Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3800
Age 96, of Bridgeville, formerly of Bloomfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of the late John A. Marinacci, Jr.; adored mother of Patty (the late Gene) Skinger and John (Mary Jo) Marinacci; proud grandmother of Lisa Heasley, Brian Martino, and Trish (Joe) Yates; caring great-grandmother of Nicole, Rachael, Lindsay, Briana, Jimmy and Rocko; sister of the late Armand Centrack; treasured aunt of Armand and Felicia. Helen worked at Kane Regional Hospital for over 17 years until her retirement. Helen will be remembered for her caring nature, generosity, being an amazing cook and most of all love of family. Helen's family was the light of her life, and she was the light of theirs. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER. Friends and family are welcome at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, 412-221-3800 on Friday 10 a.m. until time of blessing service at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Please add or view tributes at:


www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
