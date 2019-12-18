Home

HELEN MARY (KAINAROS) TOTH

HELEN MARY (KAINAROS) TOTH Obituary
TOTH HELEN MARY (KAINAROS)

On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Helen Mary (Kainaros) Toth, 82, of Pitcairn. Beloved wife of Joseph A. Toth; dear mother of George S. Toth, James J. (Janet) Toth and the late Morgan Joseph Toth; grandmother of Jamie and Tyler Toth. NO VISITATION. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Michael Church on Tuesday at 10 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Arrangements entrusted to the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME, INC., Pitcairn

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
