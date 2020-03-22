HELEN (FRICKE) MATHIESON

Helen Fricke Mathieson died peacefully at home on November 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late  Andrew W. Mathieson; loving mother of Peggy, Andy and Peter; grandmother of  Abby, Tory, Katie, CC, Daniel, Beca, Michael, Drew and Jack. Sister of  Dr. David Fricke of Maryland. The April 19 memorial service for Helen F. Mathieson has been postponed due to the current National Health Issue. Her service will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 2 to 4:00 p.m. at: Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, 614 Dorseyville Road, Pittsburgh, PA  15238-1618 and requests that gifts in her honor be directed to: The Helen F. Mathieson Scholarship Fund for Environmental Studies, Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Avenue, New London, CT 06320-4196.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020
