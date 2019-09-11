Home

James F. Kutch Funeral Home
107 4th Ave
Rankin, PA 15104-1120
(412) 271-6322
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Church
Braddock, PA
On Sunday September 8, 2019, Helen, age 84, of Rankin passed away suddenly. She was the beloved wife of Robert J. McDonell; loving mother of Stephen (Diana) McDonell and Thom (Michael Smith) McDonell; and the cherished grandmother of Madeline McDonell. She we preceded in death by her brother, Andrew; half-brothers, John, Mike, Joe and George Palovchik; and her half-sister, Mary Murshetz. Helen worked at Westinghouse as a secretary and, later in life, at Eastern Area Adult Services.  She was active in the community as a Cub Scout den mother and regularly staffed the concession stand for Braddock North Braddock Little League games. She enjoyed reading, going to bingo, playing cards, doing word searches and attending anything and everything that her granddaughter, Madeline did. Friends will be received Wednesday from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Thursday from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the JAMES F.  KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 107 4th Ave., Rankin, PA 15104 (412) 271-6322. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Church Braddock, PA. Burial will follow at All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery. 


www.kutchfuneralhome.org

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
