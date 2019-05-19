McKNIGHT HELEN

Age 89, of Greenfield. Passed peacefully on Tuesday May 14, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40 years, Robert McKnight; and daughters, Catherine Richardson and Linda Snyder. Survived by her loving children, Nancy Friedman, Doris Kichi, Margaret McKnight and Joan Moore; beloved grandma of Melissa Snyder, Harley and Josh Friedman, Justin, Andy, Karla Kichi, Cara Colbert, Shelly Molinaro, Robert, William, Kelsey and Kaitlyn Moore, Aimee Frazier and the late Zachary Kichi; GG of 16 great-grandchildren; also survived by numerous family members and friends. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the Squirrel Hill Rehab Center for the wonderful care over the last six years. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Blessing Service on Tuesday in the Funeral Home at 10 a.m.