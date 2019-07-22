MINICH HELEN (RUFFOLO)

Age 84, of Bethel Park, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Born on September 23, 1934, she was the daughter of the late James and Rose Tamino Ruffolo. Beloved wife to Eugene Minich for 57 years; loving mother to Tracy (Dan) Tracey and David Minich; cherished grandmother to Erik and Shannon Tracey and Joshua Minich; loving sister to Emily (the late Flip) Carrigan. She lovingly adored her many nieces and nephews. Some of her fondest memories were her trip to Italy and Alaska. She especially enjoyed the company of her friends in her "card group" and Helen will be dearly missed by all. A private service and luncheon to celebrate Helen's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.