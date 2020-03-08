Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
Trinity Acres
Collier Twp., PA
HELEN MOSKAL

HELEN MOSKAL Obituary
MOSKAL HELEN

Age 96, of Carnegie, on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born December 21, 1923, the daughter of the late Jacob and Anna Hoysan. Beloved wife of the late John Moskal; loving mother of Douglas (Janet) Moskal; grandmother of Christina Moskal and Scott Moskal. She was preceded in death by her sisters Mary Chayka, Julia Pastorok, Mildred Gubey, Evaline MacDonald, Anna Drost and her brothers John Hoysan, Joseph Hoysan, Peter Hoysan and Louis Hoysan. Helen is survived by nieces Mary Ann Jacobs, Kathleen Meyer, Nancy Steiner, Patricia Baessler, Donna Hames and nephews Vincent Gubey, Paul Drost, Jack Pastorok, and Robert Pastorok. Helen was a resident of Asbury Heights and a member of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, Carnegie, and was a former member of the church choir. Friends welcome TUESDAY 2-4, 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m., WEDNESDAY in Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, Carnegie. Burial will be in Trinity Acres, Collier Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020
