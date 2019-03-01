NOVAK HELEN

Of Carnegie was called to be with the Lord in the early morning of February 4, 2019. Helen was born on January 14, 1927 to Conrad and Tillie Novak in Scranton, PA. In her younger years, Helen enjoyed swimming, dancing and going to Lake Erie. Her church and faith were important to her. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, John. Helen is survived by her nieces, Tracey (Marco) Novak Marin, Nikki (Brian) Novak Patnoe and their children Jack and Elise Patnoe, all of California. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to VLADIMIR S. CORBA FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie. A funeral Liturgy was held at Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church, 730 Washington Ave., Carnegie at 11:00 a.m. on February 19, 2019. Helen was laid to rest at Holy Trinity Cemetery.