GLAUSSER HELEN P. (McCALL)

Of Bethel Park, a former resident of Upper St. Clair. Daughter of the late Joseph L. McCall and Ester C. (Gayton). Wife of 46 years to the late George R. Glausser; sister of the late Joseph (Sonny) McCall; loving mother of Gary (Mary Frances) of Peters Twp., Ann of St. Augustine, FL, Robert (Gwen) of Baltimore, MD and Paul (Joan) of Scott Twp.; five grandchildren, Garrett, Jason, Katie, Derek and Brittany. Helen loved to golf, bowl and play cards. She was a longtime member of Nottingham and Valley Brook Country Clubs, New Beginnings and the Women's Guild of St. Louise de Marillac Church. She will be missed by her family, friends and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seton Hill Sisters of Charity, 144 DePaul Center Rd., Greensburg, PA 15601. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends are welcome Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, 724-941-3211. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Louise de Marillac Church Tuesday, 10 a.m. Interment will be private. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
