KLAGES HELEN PAULINE (JIRICKA)

Of Jeannette, age 92, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019; loving mother of David Klages, Tammy Hess, Joseph (Linda) Klages, the late Samuel Klages, Jr. and the late Carol Haines; dear grandmother of Samuel Klages III, David J. Klages, Ruth Meighan, Joseph D. Klages, Makia, Cody and Dale Haines; great-grandmother of 13; and great-great-grandmother of two; sister of Rose Kamyk. Preceded in death by sisters, Minni Johnson and Annie Jiricka; and brothers Anton, Willy, Rudy, Joseph and Henry Jiricka. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Helen retired after many years as a janitor at the Army Reserve Center in East Liberty. She was an active member in the Salvation Army, first in Braddock and later in Jeannette. Helen rang the bell for the Salvation Army until she was 91 years and enjoyed their Camp Allegheny. She loved bingo, dogs and spending time with family and friends. Friends welcome Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army in Jeannette at: Jeannette Corps Worship and Service Center, 1100 Clay Avenue Ext., PO Box 28, Jeannette, PA 15644