Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:30 AM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN PERUGINI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN (TERKAY) PERUGINI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN (TERKAY) PERUGINI Obituary
PERUGINI HELEN (TERKAY)

Age 92, of Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Born in Library, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jenny and Matthew Terkay. She was the wife for 61 years of the late Olindo B.; mother of Gerald, Lawrence (Vickki), Perry (Diana), Gregory (Deborah) and Alan; grandmother of Justin, Matthew, Jarrett, Jordan, Tony Perugini, Michelle Srednicki, Thea Hawkins, Erin, Perry, Arianna and Katlyn Perugini; great-grandmother of Jayde, Luke, Juliana, Ella, Noah, Amelia Perugini and Everett Hawkins. Helen was a homemaker and also worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad, the D.L. Clark candy company and General Nutrition Corporation, retiring in 1983. She loved her family above all things. Family and Friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd. 412-561-0830 THURSDAY ONLY 2-4 and 6 p.m. until time of blessing service at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Veterans National Cemetery of Sarasota, FL at a later date. www.deborfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now