|
|
PERUGINI HELEN (TERKAY)
Age 92, of Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Born in Library, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jenny and Matthew Terkay. She was the wife for 61 years of the late Olindo B.; mother of Gerald, Lawrence (Vickki), Perry (Diana), Gregory (Deborah) and Alan; grandmother of Justin, Matthew, Jarrett, Jordan, Tony Perugini, Michelle Srednicki, Thea Hawkins, Erin, Perry, Arianna and Katlyn Perugini; great-grandmother of Jayde, Luke, Juliana, Ella, Noah, Amelia Perugini and Everett Hawkins. Helen was a homemaker and also worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad, the D.L. Clark candy company and General Nutrition Corporation, retiring in 1983. She loved her family above all things. Family and Friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd. 412-561-0830 THURSDAY ONLY 2-4 and 6 p.m. until time of blessing service at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Veterans National Cemetery of Sarasota, FL at a later date. www.deborfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019